Fox’s Tucker Carlson “Tech Censors” dissent over Covi-19 lockdowns

Excellent presentation from Fox’s Tucker Carlson on his Tonight program:

Tucker Carlson opened Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by railing against the "ludicrous" measures taken by leading technology companies who claim to be combating "misinformation" about the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not entirely sure what the perfect response to this pandemic is ... there is no objective answer at the moment," Carlson said. "At best, we can plod along with open minds in good faith. More informed debate is exactly what we need to make wise decisions going forward. Unfortunately for all of us, informed debate is exactly what the authorities don't want. They want unquestioned obedience, so they are cracking down on free expression."



Bloody brilliant!