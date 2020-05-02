© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox’s Tucker Carlson “Tech Censors” dissent over Covi-19 lockdowns
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • May 02, 2020
Excellent presentation from Fox’s Tucker Carlson on his Tonight program:
Tucker Carlson opened Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by railing against the "ludicrous" measures taken by leading technology companies who claim to be combating "misinformation" about the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are not entirely sure what the perfect response to this pandemic is ... there is no objective answer at the moment," Carlson said. "At best, we can plod along with open minds in good faith. More informed debate is exactly what we need to make wise decisions going forward. Unfortunately for all of us, informed debate is exactly what the authorities don't want. They want unquestioned obedience, so they are cracking down on free expression."
Bloody brilliant!
Tucker Carlson opened Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by railing against the "ludicrous" measures taken by leading technology companies who claim to be combating "misinformation" about the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are not entirely sure what the perfect response to this pandemic is ... there is no objective answer at the moment," Carlson said. "At best, we can plod along with open minds in good faith. More informed debate is exactly what we need to make wise decisions going forward. Unfortunately for all of us, informed debate is exactly what the authorities don't want. They want unquestioned obedience, so they are cracking down on free expression."
Bloody brilliant!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.