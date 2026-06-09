Are Batteries the New Oil? An interview with Marcus Suess

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For decades, oil shaped economies and geopolitics. Now batteries are becoming the strategic resource of the future. But unlike fossil fuels, battery chemistry keeps evolving, opening doors to new materials, decentralized production, and greater energy independence. The next energy race is already underway.
#EnergyFuture #BatteryTechnology #ElectricEquipment #CleanEnergy #Innovation #FutureEconomy #EnergyIndependence #Technology
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