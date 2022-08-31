AL JAZEERA: 31AUG22 - Who Was Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev?

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Celebrated in the West for ending the Cold War and often criticised in Russia for letting the Soviet Union collapse, here’s a look at the life of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91.
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