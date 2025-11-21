2025-11-21 maybe AI can 3d print us an ark...or....

maybe you can believe the Father and become a wise virgin...

believe the Father, and build in faith like noah...

believe the Father, and come out like abraham...

believe the Father, and leave it all behind to join yourself to Yisrael like ruth...

believe the Father, and be willing to face the hard things with God in the wilderness rather than enjoy the pleasures and company of the egytpians like moshe...





Or, just got to man's church and...hey, you'll be raptured, nothing to worry about, go back to watching tictocs, and netflix and work your life away....absolutely nothing in that book is real, the only thing that is real is whatever you want to be real...and you should focus on you, just be the best you you can be, work hard, you are brave, you are wise, you are best people ever, all other people are 3rd world nations, but not you, your special, you are one nation under a god, God would never judge you because you are so good, and you do all these works in His Name......you are definitely not asleep, you definitely have eyes and ears and a wise an understanding heart...how could the heart of man be wrong? how could his imaginations be ill-aligned? surely God wouldn't send spirits to deceive the deceivers to draw them to their destruction because they reject and refuse the real God? and make an idol version of the one they serve? that is no god? surely, if I had believed, and obeyed, and came out, and then followed on to know, I wouldn't be in the end, where all nations have gone astray, surely, I would be immune from the judgments, because in faith, I had judged myself? surely I am not stumbling about as the blind in the noon day as if it were not? God would never judge, God is love? that was the old God who judged, we have a new god that is love!? and God loves me so much HE will rapture me and I can 3d print an ark, and white garments and all those things, and I can do works to appease God and look good in my flesh..........and God will never hold any of my works into account, because.........it is grace.....it is the free gift of God in christ Yahusha.....grace.........so, surely, rapture it is! my heart is fully set on stupid! and I will not hear even if God sends someone to warn me! nope! saved! name written in the lamb's book of life forever and ever! once saved, always saved!





Go back to sleep now little sleeper, the day is upon you, it shall overtake you as travails upon a woman in pains...

But to you, MY servants, those who can hear ME, who fear ME, who do honor ME, who have respect unto MY words...build on, build on, fully set your minds about the work each day, and come to ME in your sabbaths and new moons, and in all MY appointed times, and I will give you rest, and instruction, and encourage your spirit to continue on. I will make a way in the wilderness where there is no way, I will not allow pharoah to corner you in the desert barren wilderness, but I will part the red sea and bring you to MYself. Enter into sabbath with ME, and it shall be a sign in your spirit, that you are Mine! and I will separate you from all else... follow ME, obey MY voice, open wide thy mouth and I will fill it! a great understanding have all they who keep MY law! prepare wise virgin, prepare...can you not see the season that is upon the whole earth? prepare...and I will give you skill and wisdom to do all...





Thank You Father, for hiding these things from them who are not worthy, and giving to them who do love and obey You. We are not worthy either Father, but You are...have become...our everything. Forsake not the work of Thine own hands; praise Yahuah!