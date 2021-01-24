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Being real in a time of fake (January 24th, 2021 | Abscondo Podcast #96)
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130 views • January 24, 2021
Many truth-seekers are going through a really difficult time w/ respect to relationships right now. Is it possible to tell the truth and not end up alone?
Today I talk about how to nurture our relationships in an era of fake news, fake media, fake pandemics, and fake Presidents. Seeking truth can set you on a lonely path, but there are ways to navigate this journey without losing people...ways to achieve happiness right now while strengthening your relationships.
Today I talk about how to nurture our relationships in an era of fake news, fake media, fake pandemics, and fake Presidents. Seeking truth can set you on a lonely path, but there are ways to navigate this journey without losing people...ways to achieve happiness right now while strengthening your relationships.
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