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Physicist Stan Deyo : Space Threats, Antichrist Candidates, UN Meeting With Fallen Angels
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99 views • April 27, 2022
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Renown physicist, Stan Deyo, reveals earth threats, some discovered as late as February 2022. He shares dire concern for all people living on this blue ball, details of which are not being divulged by NASA.
He also reveals a short list of candidates for the coming antichrist--already here--his identity coming into focus with Deyo's decade long research. Stunning meeting with two fallen angels also revealed.
This is an interview, transformed into conversation, for the ages.
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We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
Renown physicist, Stan Deyo, reveals earth threats, some discovered as late as February 2022. He shares dire concern for all people living on this blue ball, details of which are not being divulged by NASA.
He also reveals a short list of candidates for the coming antichrist--already here--his identity coming into focus with Deyo's decade long research. Stunning meeting with two fallen angels also revealed.
This is an interview, transformed into conversation, for the ages.
To subscribe : https://standeyo.com
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : @JusticeTV NEW!!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook or Twitter. We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
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