U.S. And China Reach Deal On Tariffs, Trump Signs E.O. On Drug Pricing, Israel Set To Invade Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 5.13.2025
TRUMP AGREES TO SLASH LEVIES
https://www.nbcnews.com/world/asia/tariffs-china-trump-agree-slash-levies-duties-business-markets-bessent-rcna206193
NETANYAHU PREPARES FULL ASSAULT ON GAZA
https://www.infowars.com/posts/netanyahu-prepares-full-scale-assault-on-gaza
TRUMP VS. HIGH DRUG PRICES
https://www.wnd.com/2025/05/trump-earthquake-hits-drug-pricing-worldwide-americans-now-to-get-fair-deal/
JUSTIC ROBERTS: STOP TRASHING THE JUSTICES
https://www.independentsentinel.com/justice-roberts-rule-of-law-endangered-stop-trashing-the-justices/
COULD TRUMP RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE?
https://allisrael.com/us-amb-huckabee-denies-nonsense-report-that-trump-could-recognize-palestinian-state
90 DAY PAUSE IN US/CHINA HIGH TARIFFS
https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-china-drop-high-tariffs-agree-90-day-pause
TRUMP'S LAVISH WELCOME IN SAUDI ARABIA
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trumps-lavish-welcome-in-saudi-arabia-with-whos-who-of-tech-ceos-in-tow
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]