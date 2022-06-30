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The Silence of Our Friends - DaQuawn Bruce
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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21 views • June 30, 2022

Few have the courage to stand up and challenge the leaders of the African American community.  True leadership is rare to find these days. DaQuawn Bruce is the Executive Director of Concerned Communities for America.  Mr. Bruce wrote the Real Clear Politics op-ed entitled "US Spirals Toward Lawless Carnage; BLM and Woke Corporations Silent" which calls out BLM and woke corporations as they have been silent on the crime taking place in major urban cities.

Mr. Bruce is passionate about this issue as just four years ago he was shot near his home on the south side of Chicago. He now runs CCA in hopes of bringing attention to the angst in the African American community regarding the grift that is BLM.

“In the era of Black Lives Matter and “woke” capitalism, crime and income disparities continue to rise, especially in more urban and minority dominated areas. Twenty weeks into 2022 and homicide rates have risen more than 17% compared to the last four years. Where are concerned corporations and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation now that the communities they have profited from over the past two years are in dire need of their actual support? Where are the multi-million-dollar campaigns to call out racism in the forms of radicalization, or indifference? Where is the movement to hold political leaders accountable who turn a blind eye to the suffering and degradation of our community?” – DaQuawn Bruce

www.libertymonks.com

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Show Notes: 

Read DaQuawn's op-ed here!

We, the members of the Concerned Communities for America believe in and support the values of individual liberty, community support, personal responsibility and faith. Each of these values being foundational to the freedoms all Americans enjoy.

Learn more about Concerned Communities for America 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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