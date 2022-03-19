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Time for Payback: Vaxx Injured sues the Biden Admin for Mass Damages
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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536 views • March 19, 2022
It's time to make the tyrants pay!

Health Freedom Defense Fund founder Leslie Manookian discusses the dozens of lawsuits being waged against the Biden junta and jurisdictions in Idaho to hold the doctor demons accountable for mask and injection injuries from the bioweapon and the subsequent lockdowns.

Leslie also details the hypocrisy and damage being caused by the pressure to mandate emergency authorized medical products, i.e., the Covid vaccines, in direct conflict with 21 US Code, 360bbb-3.

Check out Leslie’s work below:
http://healthfreedomdefense.org/
Keywords
vaccinesnwovaerswefcovidcrimes against hummanity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy