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Woman is revealing what is happening in Texas NOW on 2-19-21
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201 views • February 20, 2021
This poor lady and 10s thousands like her is desperate. I did hear some prediction that there would be power cuts. Mainly concerning America but what is to stop a similar event happening on these shores, The Mainstream Media could not be relied upon to highlight the issues.
It is as if 'they' whoever these evil people are knew this was some kind of plan. This scenario is clearly made much worst by the covid LOCKDOWN which is preventing deliveries of vital supplies. ANOTHER way LOCKDOWN and covid nonsense KILLS PEOPLE.
It is as if 'they' whoever these evil people are knew this was some kind of plan. This scenario is clearly made much worst by the covid LOCKDOWN which is preventing deliveries of vital supplies. ANOTHER way LOCKDOWN and covid nonsense KILLS PEOPLE.
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