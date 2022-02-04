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The Resurrection of Jesus
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3 views • February 04, 2022
The three-step apologetic method culminates in defending the historicity of Jesus' resurrection, and in this video, I will survey three arguments for Jesus' resurrection. I will briefly introduce each argument and discuss reasons why I will focus on one of the arguments for an entire lecture in the next video. Finally, also in preparation for the next video, I will introduce several ancient, extra-Biblical sources that mention Jesus and early Christians.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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