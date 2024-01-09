Firstpost





Jan 9, 2024





South Korea: Parliament Passes Bill to Ban The Trade of Dog Meat| Vantage with Palki Sharma





The South Korean Parliament has passed a Bill to prohibit the sale of dog meat.

The law will come into force by 2027, marking the end of a centuries-old practice.

Criticism of the methods used to slaughter dogs, such as electrocution or hanging, has contributed to the decline in the practice.

However, the law does not criminalise the consumption of meat.

The Bill was approved by a unanimous vote of 208-0 in the National Assembly.

Palki Sharma brings you the headlines of the day.









---





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEPAh-Ielq4