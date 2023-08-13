https://gettr.com/post/p2o3dp2a0f0
Miles Guo, the CCP enemy No.1, alerted us that ALL the big real estate companies in Communist China will collapse since the CCP 100% controlled them. You will lose everything if you invest there...💸 Let’s TAKE DOWN THE CCP!
#TakeDownTheCCP
