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4Sep19 DARPA Killer Robots: Truth & Free Press, First Casualties
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22 views • September 04, 2019
DARPA The internet was first proposed by a DARPA psychologist in the 60’s. Now HARPA is being proposed to use social media & data from private companies like Amazon, Apple & others to RedFlag people as a threat. Ivanka is pushing President Trump to enact this high-tech version of Soviet style tyranny. Then, Walmart bans gun sales & lobbies for gun control and William Jasper, Senior Editor of TheNewAmerican.com, joins to look at Hollywood pushing climate propaganda on toddlers & the phony climate summit in Salt Lake City.
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