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World Awakens as Globalists Wield “Mild” Omicron Variant to Plunge Markets, Launch Martial Law - FULL SHOW 12/20/21
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480 views • December 21, 2021
Meanwhile, Democrats in Washington are reeling over the destruction of Biden’s signature $2 trillion bill! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world for exclusive information globalists want kept hidden!
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