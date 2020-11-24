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The David Knight Show (24November20 Full Show)
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65 views • November 24, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:18 Curfews & the dystopian reality of “vicissitudes of vox populi” as quisling leaders turn controls ON/OFF like a — or a dimmer switch
— 00:31:19 Election litigation has reached the “Hail Mary Pass” stage; what will Biden do about “Dark Winter”?
— 00:41:32 Virus of religious persecution from Kentucky to underground churches in UK (“it’s like China”)
— 00:55:36 Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, there’s more to the Emmy Award for Cuomo than the absurdity & hypocrisy everyone is laughing at. Why did these people sue Jason over his Emmy Awards satire?
— 01:19:02 A key part of the Great Reset is the Cultural Reset — making a virtue of cannibalism, infanticide and the ritual abuse of children by Netflix in “Cuties” and now by NBC in “Transhood”
— 01:37:31 Blockchain will be how the Technocracy will enslave you. A look at the plans and alliances of Gates’ ID2020. India & Africa give us an example of how it will be used on us after the forced bankruptcy of western nations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:18 Curfews & the dystopian reality of “vicissitudes of vox populi” as quisling leaders turn controls ON/OFF like a — or a dimmer switch
— 00:31:19 Election litigation has reached the “Hail Mary Pass” stage; what will Biden do about “Dark Winter”?
— 00:41:32 Virus of religious persecution from Kentucky to underground churches in UK (“it’s like China”)
— 00:55:36 Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, there’s more to the Emmy Award for Cuomo than the absurdity & hypocrisy everyone is laughing at. Why did these people sue Jason over his Emmy Awards satire?
— 01:19:02 A key part of the Great Reset is the Cultural Reset — making a virtue of cannibalism, infanticide and the ritual abuse of children by Netflix in “Cuties” and now by NBC in “Transhood”
— 01:37:31 Blockchain will be how the Technocracy will enslave you. A look at the plans and alliances of Gates’ ID2020. India & Africa give us an example of how it will be used on us after the forced bankruptcy of western nations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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