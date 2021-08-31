BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • August 31, 2021
With the rise of the dreaded Covid variants, the authorities have been screeching from the pulpit that everyone needs to be vaccinated to protect themselves, now more than ever. However, there is significant evidence that these variants have arisen specifically due to wide-scale vaccination events. Called 'leaky vaccines,' this possibility arises when the shots don't eradicate the disease in its entirety, but allow the virus to mutate into forms resistant to the vaccine.

Indeed, some scientists were warning about this possibility since the vaccine's release. Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche mentioned this in an open letter to the WHO back in March, but he and others have been publicly commenting on this phenomenon for even longer.

"There can be no doubt that continued mass vaccination campaigns will enable new, more infectious viral variants to become increasingly dominant and ultimately result in a dramatic incline in new cases despite enhanced vaccine coverage rates. There can be no doubt either that this situation will soon lead to complete resistance of circulating variants to the current vaccines." - Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we discuss these 'leaky vaccines' and how they may in fact be driving this rise in variants we're being told we need to vaccinate for.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

********

The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
covid-19delta variant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

Mike Adams
Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Willow Tohi
Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Douglas Harrington
Here&#8217;s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

Here’s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

HRS Editors
Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy