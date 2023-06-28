Airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force on militant targets continue in the Idlib province of Syria.
This time, the focus was on underground fortifications and terrorist warehouses in the vicinity of the city of Sardjah.
