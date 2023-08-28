How Ukrainian Artillery Blow Up Russian 2S7 Pion super-heavy Gun

US Military News





Aug 25, 2023





Ukrainian artillery is said to have successfully targeted and destroyed Russia's formidable 2S7 Pion super-heavy gun, known as one of the most powerful artillery pieces globally. The incident reportedly occurred in the Donetsk region near occupied Makiivka.





The 2S7 Pion, also known as the "Peony" in Russian. It's Russia's heavyweight champ, the largest armored artillery piece in their arsenal. Think of it as the "Soviet atomic cannon." It's packing a punch with its massive 203mm gun, ready to rain destruction from a whopping 37.5 kilometers away.





