Scarcity of people who empower their fellows MVI_5977

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If the number of people who have the ability to, and hunger for, the empowerment of their fellows, to be the best they can be, was large and increasing, we would rapidly improve this world in countless ways. I am speaking of those rare people who derive intense satisfaction from assisting others to improve themselves, to excel in those areas where talent and desire entice them, for the good of everyone.