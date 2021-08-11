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Teacher in TEARS as she quits in front of school board over what she calls a “highly politicized” agenda - “A dissenting opinion is not allowed.”
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132 views • August 11, 2021
Laura Morris, a teacher at Loudoun County Public School announced her resignation to her board over what she calls “highly politicized agendas.”
“I quit your policies, I quit your training, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas to our most vulnerable constituents – children,” she added, starting to sob mid-sentence.
Morris Slammed equity trainings which the board allegedly required she attend and lamented the school’s “political ideologies that do not square with who I am as a believer in Christ.”
“I quit your policies, I quit your training, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas to our most vulnerable constituents – children,” she added, starting to sob mid-sentence.
Morris Slammed equity trainings which the board allegedly required she attend and lamented the school’s “political ideologies that do not square with who I am as a believer in Christ.”
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