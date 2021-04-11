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The Virus Does NOT Exist | Gemma O'Doherty
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313 views • April 11, 2021
Date: 2021/12/02
Live From NPHET Which Is Unable to Provide Any Scientific Proof That Covid19 Exists
HSE Admit They Have NO Proof the Virus Exists. (PDF Document)
https://gemmaodoherty.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/HSE-Admit-They-Have-No-Proof-The-Virus-Exists.pdf
By: Gemma O'Doherty
Original url:
https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-which-is-unable-to-provide-any-scientific-proof-that-covid19-exists/
Live From NPHET Which Is Unable to Provide Any Scientific Proof That Covid19 Exists
HSE Admit They Have NO Proof the Virus Exists. (PDF Document)
https://gemmaodoherty.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/HSE-Admit-They-Have-No-Proof-The-Virus-Exists.pdf
By: Gemma O'Doherty
Original url:
https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-which-is-unable-to-provide-any-scientific-proof-that-covid19-exists/
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