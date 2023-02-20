⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 20, 2023.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (20 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery operations and active action of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masyutovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the aviation attacks, as well as firepower operations, conducted by the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the successful offensive operations, conducted by volunteers from assault detachments in cooperation with Airborne Troops' units, supported by firepower of the Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the entire liberation of Paraskoviyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 115 personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1 D-30 howitzer, 1 Rapira anti-tank gun, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaypole, and Yurkovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 60 personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 2 D-30 howitzers in the abovementioned directions.





◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region), Ugledar, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 1 Giatsint towed howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 3 D-30 howitzers.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralised near Kherson.





💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware in 124 areas.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Izyum (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have intercepted 1 rocket-propelled projectile, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and have destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Vladimirovka, Kolomyichikha, Zmiyevka, Rubezhnoye, Ploshchanka, Krasnorechenskoye, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka, Novoandreyevka, Volnovakha, Yelenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lesnoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 386 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,193 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 7,945 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,031 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,157 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,465 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.