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Democratic Politicians Get A Taste Of Their Own Medicine As Patriots Stand Up To Tyranny
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13 views • December 30, 2019
Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden where both humiliated by their confronters for their rampant hypocrisy. Watch to learn how to flip the script on corrupt politicians, and take your stand in the infowar!
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Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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