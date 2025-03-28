© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stiff joints kill vibes. Biohack number 12, Dynamic stretching. Pre-workout, leg swings and arm circles—10 minutes. It preps muscles for war and boosts flexibility. Studies say it cuts injury risk 30%. By spring, you’ll leap rocks or dance floors effortlessly. Move free, live big!
Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine
