Stiff joints kill vibes. Biohack number 12, Dynamic stretching. Pre-workout, leg swings and arm circles—10 minutes. It preps muscles for war and boosts flexibility. Studies say it cuts injury risk 30%. By spring, you’ll leap rocks or dance floors effortlessly. Move free, live big!

Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine

