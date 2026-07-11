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America Spends the Most on Education… So Why Are We Failing? - Corey DeAngelis
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David and Stacy sit down with Corey DeAngelis, one of America’s leading voices for school choice and parental rights, to expose what is really happening inside the education system. Corey breaks down how school spending has exploded since 1970, why teacher wages have barely moved, and where the money appears to be going instead. From teachers unions and administrative bloat to failing test scores, political activism, and the fight for school choice, this conversation asks the question millions of parents are asking: if America spends so much on education, why are our kids still being failed? Corey also discusses the NEA, Randi Weingarten, union dues, the rise of teacher alternatives, and why he believes the parent revolution is only getting started.
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Corey DeAngelis
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Corey DeAngelis is a leading advocate for school choice, parental rights, and education freedom. He is a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a senior fellow at Americans for Fair Treatment, and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research. He holds a Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas, along with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Corey is the national bestselling author of The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools. He has been recognized as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in education and is widely known as one of the most prominent voices in the fight to put parents back in charge of their children’s education.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
Corey DeAngelis
BOOK: https://a.co/d/c6fc6um
TWITTER: www.x.com/deangeliscorey
Corey DeAngelis is a leading advocate for school choice, parental rights, and education freedom. He is a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a senior fellow at Americans for Fair Treatment, and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research. He holds a Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas, along with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Corey is the national bestselling author of The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools. He has been recognized as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in education and is widely known as one of the most prominent voices in the fight to put parents back in charge of their children’s education.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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