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MANDATORY QR Code Check In
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151 views • July 02, 2021
QR Codes Mandatory to enter Supermarkets or Retailers in NSW #Australia, as a Mandatory QR Code Check In System is being activated/mandated July 12, 2021.
#QRCode #CovidSafe
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#QRCode #CovidSafe
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