Del Bigtree The HighWire

EPISODE 338: TURBO TROUBLE
The Florida Department of Health has Boldly Recommended Against the COVID Booster for People Under 65 years old, Citing the Lack of Clinical Data. Dr. Joseph Ladapo Joins the Program To Discuss Why; The FDA Has Approved the COVD Booster With Virtually No Data. Jefferey Jaxen Breaks Down The Shocking Numbers They DO Have; A New ‘Fruit Film’ Lacks appeal; Oncologist, Dr. William Makis, Explores Potential, and Very Possible, Pathways by Which mRNA Vaccines Are Triggering ‘Turbo Cancers.’
Guests: Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., William Makis, M.D.
