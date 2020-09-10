© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prove All Things 15 - Open W.Va. Rally & Much More
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • September 10, 2020
Announcing the Open West Virginia Rally at noon on September 12 on the north steps of the Capitol Building. Also, I am on the agenda to present issues and suggestions to the Randolph County Commission concerning the pandemic on September 17th, at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex. The meeting begins at 1:30 PM, open to the public, and I encourage other concerned citizens to attend. Please share as time is short. All Prove All Things programs air on Randolph Co. channel 3 cable TV, and are archived at www.hudok.info and www.hudok.com. We are rushing into a hellish New World Order. Pray for divine intervention and prepare physically and most importantly, spiritually.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.