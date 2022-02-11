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Recibe el nombre de proyecto R.E.S.E, (Renfe smart Security Station), y forma parte del RESET.
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Recibe el nombre de proyecto R.E.S.E, (Renfe smart Security Station), y forma parte del RESET.
Se trata de nuevos sistemas de Inteligencia Artificial de reconocimiento en las estaciones de cercanías, que han estado instalando desde que comenzó la plandemia.
"Dicen que todo esto es tan solo para mejorar la seguridad de los viajeros".
¡¡¿Quién puede creerse eso?!!
Se trata de nuevos sistemas de Inteligencia Artificial de reconocimiento en las estaciones de cercanías, que han estado instalando desde que comenzó la plandemia.
"Dicen que todo esto es tan solo para mejorar la seguridad de los viajeros".
¡¡¿Quién puede creerse eso?!!
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