Meet the Sentient World Simulation: How the Government Predicts the Future

Have you head of the "Sentient World Simulation"? Do you know that the Defense Department revealed two decades ago that they were working on putting together a real-time model of the earth and every person in it? And do you know that project has effectively been swept under the rug and was never mentioned again? Well, you're about to! Get ready for this week's fascinating look back through The Corbett Report archives.





