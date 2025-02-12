🤡Celebrating disconnecting from Russia’s power grid, Baltic style: Electricity price hikes the day after

European Commission considering temporary cap on EU gas prices - FT

The cost of gas in Europe is now approximately three to four times higher than in the United States, which creates serious obstacles for European companies.

Europe scrambles to halt SOARING gas prices as reserves hit rock bottom





The European Commission is weighing temporarily capping EU gas prices (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/43310), reported the Financial Times.





European natural gas prices have surged by 30% over the past month, driven by EU sanctions on affordable and dependable Russian imports. On Tuesday, natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the European benchmark, climbed to €59 per megawatt-hour. To make matters worse, storage levels are now at their lowest since 2022.

The EU is expected to tackle the issue of setting up a mechanism to cap prices next month, sources told the outlet.

Household electricity prices in the Baltic States jumped nearly 25%, with Lithuania experiencing record costs – around €190 per megawatt-hour – due to cold weather and low imports.

❓The reason? After cutting themselves off from Russia's BRELL power grid on February 8, the Baltic States are now connected to the electricity systems of Finland, Sweden, and Poland – where the availability of energy depends on the weather. And guess what? It's currently windless there.

As prices continue to rise, the EU has already spent €1.23 billion to finance the transition, the largest energy investment of its kind. Independence, it seems, really does come at a high price.

