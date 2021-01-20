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BUSH LAUGHS ABOUT JFK'S KILLER - JFK FILES TO PROVE H.W. BUSH RESPONSIBLE
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1283 views • January 20, 2021
Bush Sr. Inappropriately laughs about JFK's gunman assassin during a funeral speech. Body language is 58% of people's communication. Its not what you say, its what you body says while you are speaking.
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