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Silent War Ep. 6237: They Want Your Kids. Weaponized Food-Borne Pathogens. Planned Parenthood @ School
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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4258 views • July 19, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:27-Year-Old Transgender Inmate Moved to Youth Facility After Impregnating Two Female Inmates at Women’s Prison.


CDC Directs Kids To Secretive Online Chat Space To Explore Sex Change Operations, ‘Having Mulitiple Genders,’ The Occult.


PURE POISON: Covid Shots Affected NEARLY HALF (42%) of Women’s Menstrual Cycles.


DC homeless shelters are filling up with migrants from Arizona and Texas Mayor Muriel Bowser claims as she hits back at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for shipping migrants to nation's capital rather than their final destinations.


European Union Will Sue Hungary for ‘Anti’ LGBT Law Which Bans Trans Material in Schools.


Lesbian’s Condemnation of Grooming of Children and Woke Activism Goes Viral.


FDA Continues Investigation Into Food-Borne Illness Outbreaks Caused by 9 Different Pathogens Across US.


California School Board Considering Putting Planned Parenthood Clinic on HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS.


Biden’s Transgender Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Levine Says We Need to “Empower” Children to go On Puberty Blockers.


Kash: after they finally decided they wanted the National Guard they wanted armored Humvee‘s with belt fed 50 CALS and army tanks.



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