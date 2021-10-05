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College Football is in full swing. Go Trojans ! Pictured in front of Tommy Trojan on campus. The Sniffer just said he got over 81 million votes. He is such a loser - A Total joke Child sniffing Pedo
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120 views • October 05, 2021
The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly and my two buddies from Newport Beach at a USC football game. We had season tickets when i lived in Newport. I really do miss going to the games. It is so much fun. Especially the tail gate parties
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