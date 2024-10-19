"The Vital Role of Advocacy in Nursing Care"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know, in the profession of nursing, 'advocacy' is not just a critical & crucial pillar of care. It's the most essential role that a nurse fulfills to ensure that when people are at their most vulnerable - they're sick, they're in the hospital or they're in other health care facilities - they & their families or caregivers are kept informed. Those individuals are educated on everything from treatments, drugs, procedures & follow-up care that they will receive. It's like negotiating obstacles because it's very convoluted sometimes. But the most important thing is to protect & safeguard them against harm. That includes taking action, speaking out and, yes, protecting.