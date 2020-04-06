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Best Resources For Qanon Research | Must Watch
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47 views • April 06, 2020
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#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What is the best way to get the general idea of Q and the Great Awakening?
The FAQ is probably the best way. Almost all articles online are disinformation. You can watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8&feature=youtu.be
*************************************
This video puts it in very general terms without any evidence or proof. For evidence that Qanon is a real military intelligence operation and not a person in their basement having fun, see this link to Q Proofs
https://qmap.pub/proofs
*************************
This is a video that teases out the mainstream talking points and shows the dissonance when compared to the high profile arrests of sexual predators such as Jeffrey Epstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMGnfmWSSP0
****************************************************
Also check out the who is q videos by Praying Medic, Jordan Saether and other thought leaders in the movement.
RESOURCES
Who can I follow on Twitter to understand the great awakening and Qanon?
https://twitter.com/StormIsUponUs
https://twitter.com/Jordan_Sather_
https://twitter.com/JuliansRum
https://twitter.com/prayingmedic
https://twitter.com/3days3nights
https://twitter.com/cjtruth
https://twitter.com/Inevitable_ET
Who Can I follow on Youtube regarding Qanon
X22report
https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report
Jordan Saether
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVTRzCXvIbdK0Y1ZxD-BlA
Redpill78
https://www.youtube.com/user/votezaktaylor
Justinformedtalk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm5CkXzGXb-A2XX0nuTctMQ
Prayingmedic
https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingmedic
Edgeofwonder
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxC2RlwWGHnwXanvHNBmw2w
SGTreport
https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Trureporting
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwXjOAwWDuWlmA2gTjjBwg
Research websites:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
https://Neonrevolt.com
What books are good for normies to understand the great awakening?
Neon revolt and Praying medic have books that explain Qanon in detail.
https://www.amazon.com/Revolution-Q-Neon-Revolt/dp/1949709590/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=neon+revolt&qid=1584387825&sr=8-1
Where can I find graphics to understand the Great Awakening?
https://www.greatawakeningmap.co/downloads
What are the links to the Q Research Boards?
https://8kun.top/qresearch/catalog.html
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What is the best way to get the general idea of Q and the Great Awakening?
The FAQ is probably the best way. Almost all articles online are disinformation. You can watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8&feature=youtu.be
*************************************
This video puts it in very general terms without any evidence or proof. For evidence that Qanon is a real military intelligence operation and not a person in their basement having fun, see this link to Q Proofs
https://qmap.pub/proofs
*************************
This is a video that teases out the mainstream talking points and shows the dissonance when compared to the high profile arrests of sexual predators such as Jeffrey Epstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMGnfmWSSP0
****************************************************
Also check out the who is q videos by Praying Medic, Jordan Saether and other thought leaders in the movement.
RESOURCES
Who can I follow on Twitter to understand the great awakening and Qanon?
https://twitter.com/StormIsUponUs
https://twitter.com/Jordan_Sather_
https://twitter.com/JuliansRum
https://twitter.com/prayingmedic
https://twitter.com/3days3nights
https://twitter.com/cjtruth
https://twitter.com/Inevitable_ET
Who Can I follow on Youtube regarding Qanon
X22report
https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Report
Jordan Saether
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVTRzCXvIbdK0Y1ZxD-BlA
Redpill78
https://www.youtube.com/user/votezaktaylor
Justinformedtalk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm5CkXzGXb-A2XX0nuTctMQ
Prayingmedic
https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingmedic
Edgeofwonder
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxC2RlwWGHnwXanvHNBmw2w
SGTreport
https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Trureporting
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwXjOAwWDuWlmA2gTjjBwg
Research websites:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
https://Neonrevolt.com
What books are good for normies to understand the great awakening?
Neon revolt and Praying medic have books that explain Qanon in detail.
https://www.amazon.com/Revolution-Q-Neon-Revolt/dp/1949709590/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=neon+revolt&qid=1584387825&sr=8-1
Where can I find graphics to understand the Great Awakening?
https://www.greatawakeningmap.co/downloads
What are the links to the Q Research Boards?
https://8kun.top/qresearch/catalog.html
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