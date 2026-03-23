Don The Vaccinated Vacation Guy is Cruising His Way to the Other Side!

Well, it doesn't get much clearer than this Canadian clown makes it!

Sources (thanks to both subs that sent this on silver platters!)

Get vaccinated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGs5EZnc4Io

My situation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdgccyk5zKs

Music: The Love Boat Theme

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Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report