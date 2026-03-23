BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don The Vaccinated Vacation Guy is Cruising His Way to the Other Side!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10198 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
273 views • 2 days ago

Well, it doesn't get much clearer than this Canadian clown makes it!

Sources (thanks to both subs that sent this on silver platters!)

Get vaccinated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGs5EZnc4Io

My situation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdgccyk5zKs

Music: The Love Boat Theme

--------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vitamin B1 emerges as key player in bowel health as large-scale study reveals inverse link between thiamine intake and constipation

Vitamin B1 emerges as key player in bowel health as large-scale study reveals inverse link between thiamine intake and constipation

Lance D Johnson
Beyond skin deep: New insights reveal vitiligo&#8217;s disparate impact and holistic paths forward

Beyond skin deep: New insights reveal vitiligo’s disparate impact and holistic paths forward

Willow Tohi
Public health at a crossroads: Court reins in RFK Jr. while Trump bets big on unproven cancer vaccines

Public health at a crossroads: Court reins in RFK Jr. while Trump bets big on unproven cancer vaccines

Ava Grace
Study finds high rates of mental health misinformation on TikTok

Study finds high rates of mental health misinformation on TikTok

Laura Harris
10 Science-backed foods that fight wrinkles naturally

10 Science-backed foods that fight wrinkles naturally

Belle Carter
Your Health Is Under Attack: The Six-Decade Organic Truth You Must Act On Now

Your Health Is Under Attack: The Six-Decade Organic Truth You Must Act On Now

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy