https://gettr.com/post/p2arlfi039d

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Ionel Roiban, former advisor to the Prime Minister of Romania, interviewed by Nicole: As conservatives, we absolutely do not engage with the Chinese Communist Party leadership or anyone from the CCP. The NFSC members are welcome to visit Romania, to visit Bucharest. It's a free and democratic country.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 罗马尼亚前总理顾问扬内尔·罗伊班（Ionel Roiban）接受妮可采访：作为保守派，我们绝对不与中共领导层或中共的任何人接触。欢迎新中国联邦人访问罗马尼亚，访问布加勒斯特。那是一个自由民主的国家。





