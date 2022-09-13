ELEMENTS OF LIVE - Mike Adams (sub - esp)

New mini-documentary from Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com, reveals how globalists are trying to ban the key elements of life, including CARBON, OXYGEN and NITROGEN, and how they are using this war on the elements to starve humanity to death while reducing the global population.





Español:

El nuevo mini-documental de Mike Adams, fundador de Brighteon.com y NaturalNews.com, revela cómo los globalistas están tratando de prohibir los elementos clave de la vida, incluyendo el CARBONO, el OXÍGENO y el NITRÓGENO, y cómo están utilizando esta guerra contra los elementos para matar de hambre a la humanidad mientras reducen la población mundial.

Vari3dad3S:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content