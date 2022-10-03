Google Lawsuits and Censorship with Sarah Westall | Maryam Henein

In this upcoming interview, Sarah Westall discusses her lawsuit with Google in detail with Maryam as they dive into the major issues with big tech rolling out BIG censorship, especially since 2020. Catch the full episode on Rokfin only, this Friday!
Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss it. https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
Keep up with Sarah here: https://sarahwestall.com/
Follow Maryam here: maryamhenein.com
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.