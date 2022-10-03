Google Lawsuits and Censorship with Sarah Westall | Maryam Henein

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In this upcoming interview, Sarah Westall discusses her lawsuit with Google in detail with Maryam as they dive into the major issues with big tech rolling out BIG censorship, especially since 2020. Catch the full episode on Rokfin only, this Friday!
Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss it. https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
Keep up with Sarah here: https://sarahwestall.com/
Follow Maryam here: maryamhenein.com
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