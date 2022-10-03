Create New Account
Google Lawsuits and Censorship with Sarah Westall | Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
In this upcoming interview, Sarah Westall discusses her lawsuit with Google in detail with Maryam as they dive into the major issues with big tech rolling out BIG censorship, especially since 2020. Catch the full episode on Rokfin only, this Friday!


Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss it. https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere


Keep up with Sarah here: https://sarahwestall.com/


Follow Maryam here: maryamhenein.com




