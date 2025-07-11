BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump’s Wartime Strategy & The Coming Justice Wave | Derek Johnson
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
60 followers
65 views • 22 hours ago

 Trump’s Wartime Strategy & The Coming Justice Wave | Derek Johnson


John Michael Chambers sits down with Derek Johnson (Laws & Orders) to expose the hidden military operation dismantling the deep state and preparing for historic justice.




Gitmo Tribunals & Mass Arrests:




Why military tribunals—not civilian courts—will handle the biggest traitors (Hillary, Obama, Biden et al.).




The legal framework behind Trump’s wartime command structure—and how Executive Orders are being activated NOW.




Trump’s Endgame Strategy:




The "Danger Zone"—why 2025 will see escalating chaos (false flags, economic hits, sleeper cells) before the final collapse of the cabal.




How martial law could be deployed situationally to protect patriots, without full tyranny.




The Sovereign Wealth Fund & Economic Reset:




The $160 trillion in hidden assets are being returned to We the People.




Gold-backed currency, dismantling the Fed, and the death of CBDCs—what’s next for America’s financial future?




Disclosure & Hidden Tech:




UFOs, Antarctica bases, and suppressed energy tech—how Trump’s team is prepping the world for truth and abundance.




Is the Galactic Federation real? Whistleblower testimony suggests Trump knows more than he’s saying.




Action Steps for Patriots:




How to legally protect yourself before the storm hits.




Where the deep state will strike next—and how to stay safe, informed, and ready.




Free Subscription




https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/






Rumble




https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes






Follow JMC Here




https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

martial lawmilitary tribunalsufo disclosureexecutive ordersgalactic federationmass arrestsjohn michael chamberseconomic resetgold-backed currencyfed collapsederek johnsonfalse flag warningsdeep state collapsejustice cominggitmo tribunalssovereign wealth fundpatriot safetycabal takedowntrump endgamedanger zone 2025160 trillioncbdc failureantarctica basessuppressed techtrump wartime powers
