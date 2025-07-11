Trump’s Wartime Strategy & The Coming Justice Wave | Derek Johnson





John Michael Chambers sits down with Derek Johnson (Laws & Orders) to expose the hidden military operation dismantling the deep state and preparing for historic justice.













Gitmo Tribunals & Mass Arrests:













Why military tribunals—not civilian courts—will handle the biggest traitors (Hillary, Obama, Biden et al.).













The legal framework behind Trump’s wartime command structure—and how Executive Orders are being activated NOW.













Trump’s Endgame Strategy:













The "Danger Zone"—why 2025 will see escalating chaos (false flags, economic hits, sleeper cells) before the final collapse of the cabal.













How martial law could be deployed situationally to protect patriots, without full tyranny.













The Sovereign Wealth Fund & Economic Reset:













The $160 trillion in hidden assets are being returned to We the People.













Gold-backed currency, dismantling the Fed, and the death of CBDCs—what’s next for America’s financial future?













Disclosure & Hidden Tech:













UFOs, Antarctica bases, and suppressed energy tech—how Trump’s team is prepping the world for truth and abundance.













Is the Galactic Federation real? Whistleblower testimony suggests Trump knows more than he’s saying.













Action Steps for Patriots:













How to legally protect yourself before the storm hits.













Where the deep state will strike next—and how to stay safe, informed, and ready.













Free Subscription













https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





















Rumble













https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





















Follow JMC Here













https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/