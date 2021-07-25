© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Covid lasts longer than just the virus-10 days and How to combat it with Chlorine Dioxide
Follow
7
Share
Report
701 views • July 25, 2021
If you get Covid-19, you are generally under quarentine for about 10 days. However, you probably know that there are a ton of weird side effects that happen after those 10 days. Headaches, tiredness, tinnitus, brain fog, not tasting or smelling stuff, etc etc etc. Here I give a medical explanation of why this happens and why it lasts for months after. I also give some simple helps with chlorine dioxide that can help you to get through this part after the virus is long gone. If I had to go through that experience again, I would have been more consistent in taking clo2 for the several weeks (and possibly months) after my infection of covid-19.
See Dr. Been's podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=721WMC5pZ5A&;t=1223s
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
See Dr. Been's podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=721WMC5pZ5A&;t=1223s
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.