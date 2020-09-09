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Πόσο ασφαλής είναι η χρήση μάσκας από τον γενικό πληθυσμό και μάλιστα από μικρά παιδιά;
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47 views • September 09, 2020
Ένα βίντεο - συρραφή αποσπασμάτων και δηλώσεων αυτών που πριν λίγο καιρό μας έλεγαν ότι η μάσκα όχι μόνο δεν προστατεύει από τον COVID-19, αλλά μπορεί να είναι και επικίνδυνη, και τώρα μας λένε να τη φοράμε υποχρεωτικά και μάλιστα με απειλή προστίμου! Οι ίδιοι υποχρεώνουν ακόμα και μικρά παιδιά να τη φοράν για πολλές ώρες καθημερινά στο σχολείο και κατηγορούν τους γονείς που αντιδρούν ως "ψεκασμένους συνωμοσιολόγους"!
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