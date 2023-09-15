ANNOUNCING ICAN LEGISLATE

ICAN Lead Council, Aaron Siri, announces the new branch under the ICAN umbrella, ICAN Legislate. This 501 (c) 4 organization will be directly engaging in legislative work around the country with efforts including model bills and constitutional amendments, and advocacy work.
