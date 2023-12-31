Google and their various properties like YouTube have become the central command for the Globalist Elite Cabal's war against the truth. Using a combination of censorship, gaslighting, suppression of "dangerous" truths, and amplification of lies, the tech giant operates in the trenches of the information war that is being fought on the internet.

Now, they're advancing their efforts by preparing monstrous leaps in technology. A new patent paints and ominous picture as they appear to have the ability to find "misinformation" before it happens. I covered this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Read More: https://discernreport.com/google-patent-portends-massive-ai-upgrade-to-misinformation-suppression/