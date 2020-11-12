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InfoWars - "Americans! Welcome to the Reservation Prison Camp" - Russell Means, (1939-2012)
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76 views • November 12, 2020
We were warned of the globalist mindset 10 years ago by American Indian and Patriot, Russell Means. COVID is the psychological military operation being used by the globalists to get the world to "lock-down" and capitulate to their covert eugenics program... you feeling it yet... ~JT
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