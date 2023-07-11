https://gettr.com/post/p2lpebs56b6

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】The CCP has weaponized international organizations and institutions such as the WHO, World Bank, and United Nations and established international organizations under its own control, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. Which NATO member country has not been subjected to economic coercion or infiltration by the CCP? The United States is no longer acting as a world leader but rather resembles a province of the CCP.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共不仅将世卫、世界银行、联合国等国际组织和机构武器化，并建立了自己控制的国际组织，例如上海合作组织、“金砖五国”等。有哪个北约成员国没有受到中共的经济胁迫或渗透？美国已不再像世界领导者，却像中共的一个省！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据





