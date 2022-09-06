Group Calls for Texas to Secede from an Overreaching Federal Government | Daniel Miller

As the federal government finishes its last stages of ultimate betrayal and completed tyranny, Texas stands against them. Early in the Republican primaries in Texas three gubernatorial candidates brought to light the acceptance of a vote to secede from the United States.

Those candidates did not clench the victory, but the support for a seceding vote still remains strong. The calls for Texas sovereignty - among other states - have only increased in light of the Mar-A-Lago raid.

Daniel Miller joins the set to discuss what it means to exit a federal power and if it can be achieved. Should Texas declare an exit from the United States and will it be possible in today's political climate - especially after a weak support from an incumbent governor?



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