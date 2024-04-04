ISRAEL BRACES FOR IRANIAN ATTACK ON FRIDAY…RUSSIA ISSUES THREAT TO PARIS

World War 3 is heating up in both the Middle East theater and the European theater. Israel is on high alert today as the Jewish state braces for a retaliatory strike by Iran as payback for last week’s Israeli bombing of Iran’s embassy in Damascus Syria. Many experts believe the Iranian attack on Israel will happen on Quds Day, the last Friday before the end of Ramadan. Ouds Day is tomorrow, April 5.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 04/04/2024
